Hangover-Box.com

INTRODUCING
Everything You Need For The Day After The Party
So you got utterly wasted last night, didn't you?
Now it's time to wade through the motions of regret, self-pity and a heavy head with our all-in-one hangover box!
Waking up from the night before is something no one looks forward to. HOWEVER, that is why we developed the hangover box, to help YOU recover faster.
The complete box includes:
Everything you need is in this box, so you can stay home and detox after having a rough night. There might be no magic hangover cure, however we provide you with ways to ease the pain!
Some of the things in the box are noodle soup, instant coffee, tea, chocolate, cookies, chips, candy, a paper puking bag, sunglasses, toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, a Hangover Survival Guide and much more!
Food & Drinks
Eating, even if it seems like the worst idea in the world, is really important for getting you on the road to recovery.
Our delicious selection of food & snacks like chinese noodle soup, chips, crispy chocolate cookies and more is the perfect solution for easy snacking while staying in bed and watching Netflix.
The hangover box also contains instant coffee and tea to restore your balance. The energizing aroma can do wonders for a headache. Drinking tea will soothe anxiety and irritability.
Just In Case
Uh oh, your food does not want to stay where it belongs?
We are including a waterproof barf bag with an Emoji print illustrated on the front. The bag is coated on the inside with leak resistant polyethylene to ensure you a mess free experience.
The best part: All bags feature a metal tab at the top that allows you to seal the bag tightly until it can be disposed of.
Get Fresh & Clean
Our hangover box contains a toothbrush, toothpaste and chewing gum to make you feel fresh & alive again. Free your gums and teeth of food particles and anaerobic bacteria. They will thank you!
Napping Is The Best Cure
Put on the black sleeping mask and sleep for as long as you want. No sun or light will stop you from resting and recharging now.
Sunglasses It Up!
Along with all the other joys of a hangover, you might also find yourself prey to hypersensitivity with things like bright lights.
Just in case you need to leave the house, put on the unisex sunglasses from the box. No one will even question it (unless it's raining).
